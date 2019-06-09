Shootout at the gas pump; 1 wounded, 2 charged

June 9th, 2019 | Written by:

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia police are accusing a man of attempting an armed robbery at a convenience store gas pump, a move that sparked a shootout that put the alleged stickup man in a hospital and his underage sidekick in detention.

Media reports say the juvenile surrendered to police in Martinsville on Saturday to face warrants alleging attempted robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle and other crimes.

Martinsville police say the shootout on June 2 sent alleged gunman Marquis Antonio Waller of Martinsville to the hospital, where the 23-year-old is still recovering from a single gunshot. Police say Waller tried to rob a man pumping gas, but the intended victim was also armed and shot the robber.

Police say a juvenile accompanying Waller also pulled a handgun and began shooting.









