Shots fired at apartment; child grazed, suspect sought

From Lynchburg Police: On Thursday January 3, 2019 at 5:50 pm, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 200-block of Hillside Ct. in reference to multiple reports of shots being fired. When units arrived on the scene, they found one of the buildings had been struck multiple times. One occupant of the building, a five-year-old child was grazed by a bullet. The child was treated at the scene for a superficial injury. No one else was injured in the incident. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before officer’s arrival. It is believed that this is an isolated incident and is related to a fight that occurred in the Birchwood Apartment complex prior to this incident

This case is active and ongoing. No further information about this case will be released except as an update to this press release. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in providing information related to this incident. Anyone with knowledge concerning what happened during this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102. Additionally, anyone can provide tips and information anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at any time.