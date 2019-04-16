Slowdowns on US 460 after truck, van collide near Appomattox

UPDATE: All lanes are open once again.

PREVIOUS: There has been some slow going at times today on US 460 a little west of Appomattox. Fire officials say a tractor trailer and van collided in the Spout Spring area, resulting in a lengthy closure of one eastbound lane. One person was transported for hospital treatment.

