SML Packaging expanding, moving to larger space in Forest

SML Packaging is expanding – and moving from its currently Lynchburg home to larger space on Venture Drive Forest. The Bedford County Economic Development Authority says SML will invest $650,000 and add four jobs over the next three years. The company makes custom packaging machinery needs for the glass and bottling industry. It currently employs seven full-time workers.

