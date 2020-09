Some parents concerned about VDH teen sexual health hotline

| By

Some area parents are concerned after receiving a postcard in the mail from the Virginia Department of Health. It invites teenagers to anonymously text in sex and relationship questions to a hotline. The health department’s website says the goal of its Adolescent Health Program is to empower youth with the information, resources and access they need to make informed decisions about their health. The Morning Line spoke about the hotline with Lynchburg Republican Senator Steve Newman: