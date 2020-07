Some Virginia nursing home test results still take days to come back

| By

State health officials say they are working to determine why COVID-19 test results at some nursing homes and assisted living centers are taking up to a week to be returned. State Epidemiologist Laurie Forlano acknowledged yesterday that some facilities report the results aren’t coming back for up to a week. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

