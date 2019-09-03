Somebody stole singer’s guitar belt after Lynchburg performance

| By

Lynchburg Police say somebody stole the guitar belt from country singer David Allen Coe shortly after his August performance at Phase 2 Dining and Entertainment. Police say it resembles a weight lifting belt. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators. If you are not familiar with David Allen Coe, he is a long-time singer-songwriter whose writing credits include #1 country hit “Take this Job and Shove It.”

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a larceny that took place during an August concert at Phase 2 Dining & Entertainment. On August 9, 2019, David Allen Coe held a concert at 4009 Murray Place. Sometime after he exited the stage around 11:00 p.m., his guitar belt was stolen. The guitar belt is leather, has two buckles, contains various metal studs, and resembles a weight lifting belt.This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.