Someone is stealing Honda Civics in Lynchburg. Police say two of them were taken Sunday, one from the 500 block of Pierce Street, another from the zero hundred block of Westdale Drive. Lynchburg Police are asking for help in recovering the vehicles — and finding the person or persons who stole them.



News release: The Lynchburg Police Department is currently investigating the theft of two vehicles from the City of Lynchburg. On August 26, 2018 a victim reported their 2008 Honda Civic Silver in color bearing Virginia tag # VVD-5148 was stolen from the 500 Block of Pierce St. The vehicle had several stickers or decals on the rear window or bumper to include a “Country Girl”, Stick Figure Family and “Kiwanis Terrific Kid”. (See photo of similar vehicle.)

On August 26, 2018 a victim reported their 2013 Honda Civic Black in color bearing Virginia tag # UXY-1053 was stolen from the zero hundred block of Westdale Dr. The vehicle reportedly had several white scuff marks on both front and rear bumpers. (See photo of similar vehicle.)