Someone is tagging downtown Lynchburg with “SLIZ”

News release: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reported vandalism in downtown Lynchburg. On November 3, 2018 a security representative from Pacific Life reported their property located at 700 Main St was vandalized with spray paint overnight. Officers responded and found multiple locations on the property had been tagged with “SLIZ” . While continuing the investigation, officers located the same tag on property belonging to Amazement Square, 27 Ninth St. Later in the day, a representative for the Academy of Fine Arts, 600 Main St reported their building had also been tagged with “SLIZ” in spray paint. Video surveillance shows what appears to be a slender male, wearing light colored clothing and black and white tennis shoes tagging the Pacific Life building at the corner of Commerce St. On November 4, 2018 Pacific Life reported their building was tagged again with “SLIZ”. This time it appeared there were two individuals who were involved in the tagging of the building. On November 7, 2018 Anthony and Company also reported the tag of “SLIZ” painted on their building. Anyone who may know the identity of these subjects is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.