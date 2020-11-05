Spanberger holds on to seat in 7th Congressional District

Early voting in Henrico and Spotsylvania counties carried Democrat Abigail Spanberger last night in the 7th Congressional district over Republican Nick Freitas. Spanberger, defending the seat she first won two years ago, declared victory after picking up an additional 4,100 early votes that had not been reported in Henrico and 2,300 votes in Spotsylvania. Absentee votes in the two counties — cast in person or through the mail — gave her a 5,100-vote victory margin after she trailed by about 1,300 votes on Wednesday afternoon.