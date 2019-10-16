Starr Hill Brewery to open Lynchburg brewhouse

| By

Starr Hill Brewery plans to open a location in downtown Lynchburg in the former Grassroots Local Market. The brewery, which has locations in Crozet and Roanoke, hopes to open Starr Hill Brewery on Main next year, and work on the 4,000 square foot site will begin sometime this winter. City leaders say they are excited for the new attraction for locals and visitors alike.

NEWS RELEASE: Starr Hill Brewery is excited to announce the opening of Starr Hill Brewery on Main in Downtown Lynchburg in early 2020. To celebrate the announcement, Starr Hill will host a free concert at The Glass House on Thursday, October 24 that will feature one of their favorite Virginia bands, Lord Nelson.

Starr Hill on Main will be located at 1300 Main Street. Just one block from the Community Market and easy access to the Bluffwalk, the brewery is centrally located in Historic Downtown. The brewery and taproom will lease nearly 4,000 total square feet, housing a 5-barrel brewing system. Beers brewed on-site will feature local collaborations as well as unique brews only available in the Lynchburg location. The taproom area will have an open-concept seating layout that will incorporate a brewhouse lounge area and traditional bar seating. Starr Hill will also propose an outdoor seating area that will create a vibrant urban atmosphere, extending the comfortable indoor space.“We believe in the vision for Downtown Lynchburg and that Main Street is the right location for our pilot brewery and taproom. This community’s enthusiasm to work together to create a vibrant and dynamic city is fantastic,” says Brewmaster Robbie O’Cain. “We are anxious to begin brewing in Downtown Lynchburg and will showcase exclusive beers for the Hill City as well as our expansive beer lineup from our other outposts.”

Starr Hill on Main’s local mission will be to celebrate the people and organizations at the heart of the Lynchburg community. Focusing on community engagement in the Lynchburg area, the company will expand its successful Cheers for Charity program that donates monthly to local organizations and causes. Fans and visitors also can expect a regular mix of local music and entertainment throughout the week.“We are so pleased to welcome Starr Hill to Downtown Lynchburg,” says Downtown Lynchburg Association Executive Director Ashley Kershner. “This brewery will be a new and exciting attraction for locals and visitors alike, helping to further solidify Downtown Lynchburg as a destination. Starr Hill has also shown themselves to be an excellent community partner in all of their brewery locations, and we look forward to the impact they will have on our city.”