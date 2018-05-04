5th District Dems to nominate Leslie Cockburn to challenge Tom Garrett
Democrats in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District are expected to formally nominate Leslie Cockburn Saturday as their candidate to challenge Tom Garrett this fall. Cockburn’s background is in investigative journalism — including at 60 Minutes, where she won several national awards. Cockburn has already won a majority of 5th District Democratic delegates through local caucuses to tomorrow’s nominating convention in Farmville. She spoke with WLNI’s Evan Jones: