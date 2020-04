State corrections officials hurry to arrange proposed early inmate releases

Virginia’s Department of Corrections is scrambling to set up a likely early release of some Virginia prison inmates. The states goal is to reduce the number inmates exposed to the risk of contracting COVID-19. Governor Northam has proposed the early release, but it is up to General Assembly to authorize it when members reconvene next week. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

