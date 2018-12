Some mama bears in the region will raise cubs next spring that are not their own — without complaining. The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has placed radio tracking collars on eight adult female bears in south central Virginia, and when game managers find an orphaned cub, they will sneak it into a den, and the mother will usually raise it as her own. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

