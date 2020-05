State increases nursing home COVID testing with help from National Guard

With more COVID-19 testing now possible in Virginia, the Department of Health is conducting more of it at nursing homes across the state — and bringing in the state’s National Guard to help out. They are testing all residents and staff at those facilities rather than just those who are showing symptoms. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

