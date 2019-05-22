State Police charge Altavista Town Council member with election fraud

State Police have charged an Altavista Town Council member with two felony counts of perjury-false written statement. This comes after a Campbell County grand jury indicted 57-year-old Timothy George on the election fraud charges earlier this week. State Police say the investigation started last June related to George’s election campaign, but they did not provide further details.

From Virginia State Police: An Altavista, Va. man turned himself in to the Virginia State Police Tuesday (May 21) and was arrested on two felony counts of Perjury/False Written Statement (Code of Virginia 18.2-434). The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office initiated the investigation last June into allegations related to the election campaign of Timothy H. George, 57, for a seat on the Altavista Town Council. On May 20, 2019, a Campbell County grand jury handed up the two indictments against George. George was released on his own recognizance. The investigation remains ongoing.