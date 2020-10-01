State Police investigate crash involving pedestrian in Campbell County

At 6:48 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the southbound side of Wards Road (Route 29) near the intersection with Fnb Drive. A pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The vehicle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. It was dark at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. No charges are being filed.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.