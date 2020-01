State Police investigate fatal accident in Appomattox County

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper M. A. Wilkinson is investigating a two vehicle crash in Appomattox County. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. this morning (Jan. 27) in the 7700 block of Redhouse Road (Rt. 727). There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.

(Check back for updates)