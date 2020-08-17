State Police Investigate Fatal Amherst County Crash

| By

Virginia State Police Trooper N.E. Hollandsworth is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:26 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Amherst Highway/Route 29 Business in Madison Heights.

A 2008 Toyota Scion was traveling north in the right lane of South Amherst Highway when a pedestrian walked across the travel lane. The Scion was unable to avoid striking the woman. It was raining at the time of the crash.

Mary P. Peters of Madison Heights, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Scion, a 55-year-old female resident of Madison Heights, Va., was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.