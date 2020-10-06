State Police investigate fatal crash in Amherst County

Here is the latest information from State Police:

At 7:34 p.m. Monday (Oct. 5), Virginia State Police responded to a crash at Route 130 and Buffalo Spring Turnpike in Amherst County where a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer. The pedestrian did not survive the crash. The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. State police is still working to notify the next of kin.