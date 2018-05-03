State Police seek help locating convicted Amherst Co. sex offender

State Police are asking for help to locate a missing sex offender who officials say skipped a scheduled court appearance last week in Amherst County. Police say 37-year-old Leonard Blackwell faces charges that include failing to register as a convicted sex offender. Officials say he has no permanent address but is known to live in Madison Heights.

News release: Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a convicted sex offender who failed to report to court April 26, 2018, in Amherst County. Leonard E. Blackwell, 37, failed to appear in court for an arrest charge for failing to register as a convicted sex offender. Blackwell is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’8 and weighs approximately 150 lbs., with a light build. Blackwell has no permanent address, but is known to live in Madison Heights, Va. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office also has six outstanding arrest warrants for Blackwell. State police is encouraging anyone with information about Blackwell to please call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Or please contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 946-9381 or 911.