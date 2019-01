The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would make it easier to bring a gun to a place of worship. The bill would repeal a law that prohibits people in most cases from bringing guns and knives to a place of worship during a religious service. Even if the bill passes the House of Delegates, Governor Northam is likely to veto it. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

