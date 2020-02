State-sponsored bus route does so well that new ones are coming

Amtrak’s Roanoke service appears to be a success by almost any measure in its first 21 months, but another state-sponsored public transportation project is also doing well — so much so that new routes are coming this year. It’s the Virginia Breeze bus service, a daily round-trip between Blacksburg and Washington, with an additional run on weekends. The response is leading the state to adding routes from Southside Virginia to Richmond, and from Danville to Washington. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

