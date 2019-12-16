State to launch Danville-Lynchburg-DC bus service next spring

State Transportation officials are moving ahead with plans to begin bus service next year between Danville and Washington D.C. that will include stops in Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The Department of Rail and Public Transportation said today it plans to implement the service next spring. Also in the works, a Southside route linking Martinsville, Danville, South Boston and Farmville with Richmond.
Starting in spring 2020, the new routes will connect Danville to Washington, D.C., and Martinsville to Richmond. Buses on the approximately 250-mile route from Danville to Washington Union Station will travel along U.S. Route 29 and Interstate 66, including potential stops in Lynchburg, Charlottesville and at Dulles International Airport. In addition, buses along the approximately 190-mile route between Martinsville and Richmond will have potential bus stops in Danville, South Boston, Hampden Sydney and Farmville. Exact routing and stop locations are still in development.
“Our goal is to ensure that all Virginians, regardless of where they live, have access to safe, affordable and reliable transportation. Virginians have shown immense support for the Virginia Breeze, with ridership increasing year over year” said Jennifer Mitchell, Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “In addition to bringing these new route options to riders, we are excited to launch our anniversary contest to offer free round-trip tickets.”
Virginia Breeze ridership data shows the service carried 6,511 passengers in the third quarter of 2019 – a 28% increase over the second quarter of 2018.
The contest, which runs Dec. 16-31, will award one round-trip ticket on the Virginia Breeze to each of the three winners. To enter, contestants should visit either the Virginia Breeze website or the Virginia Breeze Facebook page.