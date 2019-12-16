State to launch Danville-Lynchburg-DC bus service next spring

State Transportation officials are moving ahead with plans to begin bus service next year between Danville and Washington D.C. that will include stops in Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The Department of Rail and Public Transportation said today it plans to implement the service next spring. Also in the works, a Southside route linking Martinsville, Danville, South Boston and Farmville with Richmond.

NEWS RELEASE: Marking the second anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Virginia Breeze intercity bus service, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) announced a sweepstakes to award three free round-trip tickets on the Virginia Breeze ahead of the 2020 launch of two new routes serving southern Virginia communities.