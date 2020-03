Statewide COVID cases top 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia now tops 1,000. As of Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reports 1,020 confirmed cases and 25 deaths. The Lynchburg region’s number is rising as well: the department’s web site lists four cases in Lynchburg, three in Amherst County and two in Bedford County. The VDH web site shows no confirmed case in Appomattox and Campbell Counties.