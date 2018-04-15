Storms cause serious damage; power out to thousands, some schools closed Monday

A powerful storm caused extensive damage in parts of the Lynchburg area Sunday evening. Close to 19,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service at one point, and Lynchburg City, Campbell County and Amherst County schools are among those closed Monday. Lynchburg City officials say portions Old Forest Road, Link Road and Timberlake Road are among the most heavily-damaged areas. Along with significant damage to some buildings, downed trees and power lines are forcing road closures.

From Campbell County:

Timberlake Road between Laxton Road (Lowe’s) and Waterlick Road is closed until further notice.

There is substantial wind damage in the western area of Campbell County near Greenview Drive/Timberlake Road/Waterlick Road (trees down on homes/buildings; roof damage; significant damage to some businesses on Timberlake Road; some vehicles damaged.)

No serious/transportable injuries are reported.

Many trees are reported down throughout the locality. VDOT is responding to those reports.

The Danville area is also reeling from the severe weather. City Manager Ken Larking has declared a local state of emergency, and as in the case with Lynchburg, many Danville residents are without power, and officials there say outages may last into Tuesday.

While damage in some areas appears consistent with a tornado, there is no official word yet whether any of these storms were in fact tornadoes or whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds. It is typical in such situations for National Weather Service personnel to make in-person visits to determine an official evaluation. As of late Monday evening, there are no reports on serious injuries.

From State Police: Virginia State Police troopers and supervisors have been responding throughout the evening to communities across western and Southside Virginia, as well as the Lynchburg region, that have been impacted by Sunday’s severe storms. Fortunately, at this time, only minor injuries are being reported in those communities impacted by the storms. State police have also been busy responding to reports of downed trees and power lines across numerous roadways. For their safety, Virginians are reminded to never come in contact with downed power lines. Utility crews are responding as quickly as they can to attend to downed lines.