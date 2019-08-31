Student arrested after threatening message found at Basset HS

NEWS RELEASE: On August 30, 2019 at approximatly12:00 pm a threatening message was discovered at Bassett High School. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked together to make sure our students and staff were safe.

Through the course of the investigation, a female student was developed as a suspect. The suspect subsequently confessed this was a hoax and there was never a threat to the students. Investigators will be working with juvenile intake in regards to possible charges.

Parents are urged to have conversations with their children, encouraging them to immediately report any type of threat they hear and also not be involved in these acts as they can have serious legal repercussions.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.