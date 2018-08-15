Study: Most senior drivers have never spoken about their abilities

August 15th, 2018 | Written by:

A new survey finds that more than 80% of older drivers say they have never spoken with a physician — or a family member — about their safe driving ability. And far more often than not, when they do take place, it’s only after something bad happens. AAA Mid-Atlantic urges older drives to begin such conversations right around the time they retire. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

08-15 Older Drivers Wrap-WLNI-WEB

AAA has multiple on-line resources for senior drivers and their family members. Click here to access them.

 









