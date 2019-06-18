Study: Virginia ranks well among states for children’s well being
A nationally-known philanthropic organization ranks Virginia is the 10th best state overall for children’s well being, but it says the commonwealth could do more to help disadvantaged children. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual Kids Count Data Book ranks states by measures that include health, economic well being and education. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:
06-18 Casey Report Wrap-WLNI-WEB
Click here for full report information.