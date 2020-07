Summer travel in COVID era may be difficult, but it’s doable

With August arriving tomorrow, time is running short for families with school-age children to take a summer vacation. A Virginia Tech travel expert says doing so can be difficult this year — but not impossible. Nancy McGehee says apartments and full homes are especially popular accommodations this summer, along with RV’s. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones:

