How do you plan summer travel when restrictions vary so much?

Even with low gas prices, it is unclear when and to what extent more Americans are likely to venture out for summer travel. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports seeing a small rise in travel bookings in the last month or so, mostly within the U.S., but making plans may be tricky because restrictions vary so much between states – and sometimes within them. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

