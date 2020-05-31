Sunday update: 11 new COVID cases in Lynchburg region

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in the Lynchburg area, 10 of them in Bedford County and one in Campbell County. It brings the total for Lynchburg and the four surrounding counties to 213 and breaks down as follows: 80 in Lynchburg, 27 in Amherst County, 31 Appomattox County, 57 in Bedford County and 18 in Campbell County. The number of COVID-related deaths in the region remains at four.

”Probable” cases are defined as symptomatic persons with known exposure to COVID-19 but were not tested or whose tests results are pending.