Sunday update: State reduces COVID-19 death total

The number of confirmed Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases held steady over the last 24 hours, and the statewide total now tops 2,600. The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,637 cases across the state, an increase of 230 in one day. The VDH reports 51 deaths, which is one less than the number reported Saturday; a department spokesperson says “This is due to a change in the code for reporting deaths due to COVID-19. One of the previously reported deaths that occurred in a patient is not attributed to COVID-19.” The death total remains about 2% of confirmed cases.

In the Lynchurg region, there are 10 confirmed cases in Lynchburg, 6 in Amherst County, 4 in Bedford County and 2 in Campbell County. All those numbers are unchanged from Saturday.