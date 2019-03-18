Supreme Court agrees to hear DC sniper shootings case

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has agreed to consider Virginia’s plea to reinstate the life-without-parole sentence of a man who participated in sniper shootings that terrorized the Washington, D.C., region in 2002. The justices said Monday they will take up the state’s appeal in the case of Lee Boyd Malvo. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in Maryland, Virginia and Washington. Malvo was sentenced to life-without-parole terms in Virginia and in Maryland. Muhammad was sentenced to death and was executed in 2009. An appeals court in Virginia ruled last year that Malvo should be resentenced in that state because of Supreme Court decisions that came after his sentence and altered sentencing requirements for juvenile offenders. The Supreme Court will review that decision.