Suspect arrested for fatal Christmas shooting

December 26th, 2018 | Written by:

Photo: Andre Whitehead

A suspect is under arrest and charged with a Christmas night murder just outside Lynchburg in Campbell County. The sheriff’s office says emergency crews were summoned to 40 Cog Lane, where a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Reporter Andre Whitehead spoke with a woman living nearby who did not wish to be identified:

12-26 Witness Bite-WEB

Officials say they later arrested Michael Langford and charged him with 2nd degree murder and a firearms charge. As of late Tuesday morning, they had not yet released the victim’s name or information on what may have led to the fatal shooting.

News release: On December 25, 2018, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at 40 Cog Lane, Lynchburg, VA.  24502.  A victim was found with a fatal gunshot wound.  After an initial investigation, a suspect was identified as Michael Lee Langford.  Langford has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of felony, 1st offense.   Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, or submit your tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-798-5900, or at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.

