Suspect in custody after morning standoff with Lynchburg Police

NEWS RELEASE: On September 18, 2019, officers located Reginald Lee Hall, 54, of Lynchburg, in the 200-block of Grayson Street and attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding capias for failure to appear in court. After making contact with officers, Hall barricaded himself in a residence. Lynchburg Police Department Tactical Units and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded to the scene. Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team spoke with Hall and convinced him to come out of the residence, where he was taken into custody peacefully.

This is an ongoing investigation.