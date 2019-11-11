Suspect in custody after reported home invasion

PRESS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of Kingston Avenue.On November 10, 2019, at 11:20 p.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a report of robbery at a residence. A black male arrived at the home and demanded money from the occupants. The suspect brandished a firearm during the incident. The suspect left the area with undisclosed property.Officers coordinated their efforts and were able to locate the suspect in the area a short time later.Devin Williams, 18, of Madison Heights, is charged with Robbery. Further charges are pending.This incident is currently under active investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.