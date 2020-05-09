Suspect in Custody after Shooting, Barricade

(from Lynchburg PD) LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after a barricade lasting more than three hours. On May 8, 2020 at 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400-block of Hillside Court for a report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with the suspect, Joseph Akeem Anderson, 30, of Lynchburg, and he barricaded himself in a residence. Anderson fired multiple shots inside his residence. Members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Anderson into custody. After multiple attempts to speak with Anderson, chemical agents were deployed.

Anderson eventually surrendered and Tactical officers took him into custody on the following charges: Malicious wounding, Brandishing a firearm, Discharging a firearm in the city limits , Reckless handling of a firearm, Child endangerment, Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, This is an ongoing investigation.