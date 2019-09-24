Suspect named, sought for larcenies from vehicles.

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in a recent series of larcenies from vehicles and destruction of property. Clifton Lamont Irving is wanted for destruction of property and three counts of unlawfully entering a vehicle in connection with three incidents in late August where car windows were smashed. Lamont may be driving a light blue-green Buick LeSabre bearing a Virginia license plate UUV-8291. This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.