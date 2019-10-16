Suspect sought for Campbell County grand larceny

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unidentified subject wanted for questioning in regards to grand larceny. The unidentified subject is wanted for questioning in regards to theft of electronics which occurred on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Smoky Hollow area of Campbell County. The subject is assumed to be male in gender, and while the quality is less than perfect, a snapshot from the camera is attached, as well as a photograph of the vehicle that may have been used in the commission of the crime.

Photos: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Michael Colbert at (434) 332-9708 with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or on their mobile devices by using the P3 app.