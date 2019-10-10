Suspect sought for malicious wounding

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a subject wanted in connection with a malicious wounding. Chance Shadow Lobo is wanted for malicious wounding and for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, which occurred on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.