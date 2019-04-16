Suspect sought for pocketbook theft, credit card fraud

From Lynchburg Police: On April 4, 2019 the Lynchburg Police Department filed a report in reference to a larceny and subsequent Credit Card Fraud which occurred on April 3, 2019. A victim reported their pocketbook was stolen while shopping in a retail store on Wards Rd. The victim was later alerted that their bank card had been used at several locations on April 3, 2019 between the hours of 4 pm and 5 pm. The victim’s card was used for multiple fraudulent transactions at the following locations in the City of Lynchburg: Target, Game Stop and Walmart (Wards Rd and Old Forest Rd). The total combined loss for these incidents is approximately $2,000. Officers followed up with each store collecting surveillance video and were able to obtain the attached images of the suspect. They were also able to obtain an image of the vehicle the suspect left the scene in, a white minivan, possibly a Chrysler product. Anyone with information as to the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, or call Officer Jackson, Lynchburg Police Department.