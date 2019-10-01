Suspect sought for Texas Inn burglary

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the original Texas Inn this week. On September 29, 2019 at 9:02 p.m., security cameras at the Texas Inn located at 422 Main Street captured a male breaking a window on the 5th street side of building. He then entered the building and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a slot machine. The suspect is described as a light skinned male who was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, maroon shirt, and a purple ski mask at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Bryant at (434) 221-8894 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.