Suspect sought for Texas Inn burglary

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the original Texas Inn this week. On September 29, 2019 at 9:02 p.m., security cameras at the Texas Inn located at 422 Main Street captured a male breaking a window on the 5th street side of building. He then entered the building and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a slot machine. The suspect is described as a light skinned male who was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, maroon shirt, and a purple ski mask at the time of the incident.