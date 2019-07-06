Suspect sought in barbershop shooting

From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office: At approximately 1:41pm on July 6, 2019 the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call of a gunshot victim at a business located at 7640 Axton Rd. in Axton, VA.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Prior to their arrival, the victim, Craig Keen of Axton, VA, was transported via personal vehicle to the UNC-Rockingham Health Care Emergency Room. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown subject entered into the Image Improvement Barbershop during the course of business hours and held Keen at gunpoint and robbed Keen of U.S. Currency. During this incident, Keen suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect then fled the scene in a newer model, SUV or hatchback style vehicle bearing an unknown North Carolina registration.

Keen is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries. This incident is being investigated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone having information pertaining to this or any other investigation is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.