Suspect sought in GameGenie theft

Campbell County investigators are asking for help identifying and locating a man suspected of theft from the GameGenie retail store at the County Line Flea Market. The sheriff’s office does not indicate when it happened or how much was taken.

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a subject wanted for larceny at a local retail store in Campbell County. The unidentified male subject is wanted on suspicion of theft which occurred at the GameGenie retail store, located at the County Line Flea Market. The subject is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, with a light colored goatee.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.