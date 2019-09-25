Suspect sought in Oakley Market holdup

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Oakley Market overnight. On September 24, 2019 at 11:37 p.m., officers responded to the 470-block of Oakley Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. A male indicated that he had a firearm and demanded money. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a face covering, a black hoodie, grey beanie, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.