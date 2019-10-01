Suspects sought for Brookneal armed robbery

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Brookneal Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, are conducting an investigation into the theft of a local retail store, and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the responsible parties.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, at approximately 10:00 p.m., two unidentified male subjects, one of which was displaying a firearm (handgun), entered into the Dollar General store (Brookneal Hwy) and proceeded to rob the store then flee on foot after taking an undetermined amount of money from the cash register.

Anyone with information regarding the location of this are asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, the Brookneal Police Department at (434) 376-2650, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. To enter a tip online, visit: http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.