Suspects sought for string of overnight Waffle House armed robberies

July 8th, 2019 | Written by:
From Lynchburg Police: On July 8, 2019 at approximately 2:19 AM, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Waffle House located at 2137 Wards Rd. in reference to the report of a robbery. Once on scene, officers were advised that two black male suspects entered the business and demanded money. One of the suspects displayed a handgun during the robbery. The suspects left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Suspect #1 was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage mask, black pants, and gray shoes. Suspect #2 was described as wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white swoosh logo on the front, a black mask, black pants, and gray shoes. The LPD is working closely with the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on similar events. This case is currently active and ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to call Detective Dubie or Crime Stoppers.









