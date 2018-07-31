Suspects sought in Timberlake-area shooting

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting at the Braxton Park town homes in the Timberlake area of Campbell County. One victim is under hospital treatment, and his injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. The sheriff’s office says the suspects may be driving a white pickup truck that may have front-end damage.

News release: On July 31, 2018, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Braxton Park Town Homes in reference to shots fired. When deputies arrived, they located shell casings and broken glass. They also discovered that several vehicles had been damaged, apparently by a vehicle which was no longer on scene. A few minutes following, the Sheriff’s Office received another call in reference to an adult male being found on Oakdale Circle with gunshot wounds. The male subject was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While processing the scene, the Sheriff’s Office discovered more shell casings and broken glass near the intersection of Timberlake Road and Oakdale Circle. The Sheriff’s Office received information that the suspects may have been driving in a white pickup truck (unknown make/model) with front end damage. There was also evidence at the scene that the truck may have front end damage and possibly other body damage. If anyone has any information on this case, please call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers @ 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device. You may also contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434)332-9580/(434)332-9574 or call Investigator M. Bryant at (434) 332-9707.