Tanker truck accident spills fuel, blocks Pittsylvania County roadway

FROM STATE POLICE: Route 40 in Pittsylvania County is closed at this time due to an overturned tractor trailer. Route 40 inis closed at this time due to an overturned tractor trailer.

The Foster Fuel Tractor Trailer overturned at 10:42 a.m. this morning blocking the roadway. There are no reports of injury; however the trailer was loaded with fuel and the trailer has been compromised. HAZMAT teams are working to contain the spill and VDOT has set up a detour around the area.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.